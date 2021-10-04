Honor Magic X foldable to launch in Q4, with Mate X2 inspired design?

(Pocket-lint) - The foldable smartphone market took a giant leap to becoming mature in 2021, thanks to strong efforts from Samsung to make the technology more accessible.

Still, there's plenty of room for it to grow, since none of the more affordable brands have given us anything just yet. But that could be about to change.

It's claimed that Honor is due to launch a foldable phone in the final quarter of this year and that it will be quite similar to the Huawei Mate X2, which has so far only launched in China.

If accurate, the tip - first shared by a leaker on Weibo - would mean a fairly large device with a regular smartphone sized screen on the cover and a larger tablet-sized flexible screen on the inside.

Honor has been expected to launch a folding smartphone for quite some time, but given the fallout of Huawei's US trade sanctions, it's taken some time to actually get to releasing it.

Honor, previously part of Huawei, subsequently spun off to become its own independent company away from Huawei, which in turn meant it could start selling Android phones running Google Play Services.

It's due to launch a new series of phones soon, and it wouldn't be entirely surprising if the company also announced a new flexible phone alongside those.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion · 4 October 2021

This would follow on from two strong device launches in the Honor 50 and Honor Magic 3 series' already announced a little earlier this year.

If Honor can do what it has always done, historically, and bring this top-tier technology down to a much more affordable price, it could make quite a dent in the foldable market.

Given how expensive its Magic 3 is however, maybe that old Honor is no more. Hopefully it won't be too much longer before we find out.