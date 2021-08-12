(Pocket-lint) - It was five years ago, in 2016, that Honor launched its first Magic series phone. Things have changed a lot since then - Honor has separated from Huawei - with the third release in the series, the Honor Magic 3, bringing Google Play Store back for its international release. Hurrah.

The Honor Magic 3 opts for other distinctive design features, principle to which is a curved screen design. Like, really curved. The side edges are banked by 89-degrees, which is a rather steep bend. That might look great visually, but we're seeing the trend of curved screens fall away, so whether Honor is on the right track will be down to consumers to decide.

For the 2021 launch there are three phones in the series: the Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, and Magic 3 Pro+. We breakdown the differences between the trio in our feature, link below:

Key among all three of those handsets, however, is that the screen remains one and the same. It's a 6.67-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

To the rear the Magic 3 has a distinctive circular camera enclosure, housing either a triple or quad lens setup, with a 50-megapixel main lens leading the charge. Only the Pro and Pro+ offer a periscope zoom as part of the setup, though, while all three handsets have a wide-angle.

The Honor Magic 3 series will launch in China first, followed by international markets later in the calendar. Exactly when, which models, and in which territories, however, is yet to be announced.

What we do know is that the Magic 3 will be priced from €899, the Magic 3 Pro from €1099, and the Magic 3 Pro+ at €1499.

