Honor CEO leaks details about new Magic 3 and its five cameras

It's not often that a CEO is the one who leaks interesting info about a new product. But that's exactly the case with the new Honor Magic 3. In this video on Honor's Weibo page, CEO George Zhao has revealed that the Honor Magic 3 will feature five cameras on the back. The phone is set to be unveiled on 12 August, and if you're keen to watch it, head over here to learn how.

We've previously seen a leaked phone case for the Magic 3 that clearly leaves room for a massive circular camera bump. But the new leaked image doesn't quite match up, suggesting that there may be more than one model in the Magic 3 series. The new leaked image also doesn't seem to show a camera bump at all, though the phone might already have a case on it. The images aren't great, so it's hard to make out fine details.

Some details that we do know for sure is that the Magic 3 will be one of the first phones to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, as we found out earlier, also on Honor's Weibo page. We also know that it'll come in two colours: Blue Hour and Golden Hour. In a previous video, CEO George Zhao was heard speaking about the golden hour offering the perfect lighting for the new phone's cameras, so there's obviously a nod in the colour scheme too.