Honor Magic 3 won't have under-display camera, but Magic Fold might

Rumour
(Pocket-lint) - When Honor released an image of the front of its Honor Magic 3 smartphone - due for launch on 12 August - it put paid to rumours of an under-display camera.

A teaser ad shown on Chinese TV showed a dual-lens camera in a hole punch array on the front. Now it seems that will be the case across the entire Magic 3 family of devices.

Contrary to more recent claims that the Honor Magic 3 Pro+ could still sport a UDC, it seems that too will be like the rest of the series.

Twitter tipster @Rodent950 posted a concept image claiming that all Magic 3 models could have the pillbox-style cutout shown.

However, he also dropped an intriguing hint that Honor could be saving its under-display camera tech for the also heavily-rumoured Honor Magic Fold.

Instead of the UDC, the top models of the Honor Magic 3 launch lineup could actually come with improved 3D facial recognition tech.

MyDrivers suggests that it could employ a "3D structured light solution to support higher-level face recognition". That might be enough of a draw for those looking for innovation.

That and the rear camera unit which is currently rumoured to come with a new 100x zoom.

We'll find out for sure come 12 August.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 23 July 2021.
  • Via: Honor Magic 3 Pro may use structured light solution for 3D face scanning - gizmochina.com
  • Via: Honor Magic 3 broke the news: the whole series of dual-hole screens, high-equipped with 3D structured light - news.mydrivers.com
  • Source: @Rodent950 - twitter.com
