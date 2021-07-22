(Pocket-lint) - Honor will formally unveil the Honor Magic 3 on 12 August during its global press conference online, but as is the norm with phone manufacturers these days, it is teasing us in the build up with snippets of information and pics.

The latest is an official shot of an accessory for the handset.

It shows a snap-on rear case for the Honor Magic 3 series (suggesting there will be more than one model). The most interesting takeaway from it is that the handset will sport a beefy, circular camera unit on the rear.

This matches the imagery for the event invite, which also focuses (pun intended) on the lens and camera technology.

We don't yet have many more clues about the rear camera, although Honor recently also screened an advert on Chinese TV that showed the front of the device.

That revealed a hole punch camera unit top-left containing two lenses, which put to rest rumours that the Magic 3 would have an under-display camera.

Other official news to have emerged in the last few days is that the phone(s) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor.

During the same discussion, Honor's CEO, George Zhao, also confirmed the colours the handset will be available in: Blue Hour and Golden Hour.