(Pocket-lint) - Honor wil host a global launch event for the Honor Magic 3 on 12 August 2021. However, you don't have to wait until then to get a glimpse of it, or find out what processor it'll be packing.

The handset appeared in an advert on Chinese TV (on the CCTV network as the "Glory Magic 3") and also posted onto Weibo by Honor itself. It only shows the front of the phone, but sadly puts paid to at least one big rumour - that it will come with an under-display front camera.

While other promotional videos on Weibo and the invite for the August event highlight a camera lens, suggesting something big is coming in that area, the handset in the advert has two prominent lenses in an extended hole punch at the top left of the screen.

Maybe the new camera will feature a periscope lens instead - there is something fluid about the teases for sure.

One thing we know for sure is that the Honor Magic 3 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor.

Qualcomm and Honor joined a discussion on the future of AI and 5G in Shenzen yesterday, Tuesday 20 July, where they confirmed that the Magic 3 will be among the first phones to market using that SoC.