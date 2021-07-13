(Pocket-lint) - Honor will host a global press conference on 12 August 2021, it's first of this size this year.

It hasn't said what it's for, of course, but says it is for an "important launch announcement".

Considering there have been several recent rumours on an Honor Magic 3, we expect that could be the focus. Certainly, if any of them are true, we expect it to be a significant flagship device for the brand.

Honor itself said that its next phone would come with the new Qualcom Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, while a leaked render suggests the Magic 3 will come with the brand's first under-display selfie camera.

That would certainly elevate it to "Magic" status and give it a year-on-year upgrade - the Magic 2 had an innovative sliding display to reveal the front-facing cam.

Previous rumours even pointed to a foldable Magic phone, but we're not so sure on those now. It's more likely the Magic 3 will be the sole focus.

We don't yet know whether the event will be online-only, but assume so considering the ongoing pandemic. We are also waiting on details of when and where to watch it.

We'll update you when we get more information from Honor.