Honor is set to launch a new phone in its Magic range for the first time in around three years if a social media tipster is to be believed.

A short tweet from regular Huawei-leaker @Rodent950 suggests that Honor is going to launch its next Magic-branded phone in August.

In the tweet he simple typed the word 'August', an emoji, and embedded an image that was used to promote the last Magic launch by Honor.

Honor's last 'Magic' branded handset was the Magic 2 which launched back in 2018. It was among that wave of exciting smartphones that had zero bezel and used a pop-up mechanism within the frame to reveal the front facing camera.

Nowadays, phone makers tend to go with a selfie camera either punched into the display panel itself or - for a rare couple - hidden behind the display panel.

The 'Magic' moniker used to denote the fact that the phone had something a bit unusual and innovative about it. We're not sure if that will be the same in 2021, unless it ends up being Honor's foldable phone.

Rumours have suggested that Honor is going to launch a 'Magic Fold', which would be similar in features and design to the Huawei Mate X2.

The only difference being Honor can implement Google Play Services in its phones, where Huawei can't, making them more relevant in western markets or - indeed - any market outside China.

