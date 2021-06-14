Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Honor 50 specs leak in full ahead of expected triple phone launch

(Pocket-lint) - We already know the Honor 50 is to launch on 16 June - Honor confirmed this via Twitter - but now full specs of the expected three devices have leaked.

Back in May it was confirmed that Qualcomm chipsets would be part of the package, as would pre-installed Google Services. But we didn't know until now that the line-up would consist of the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 SE. Here's a breakdown of what's what.

Honor 50

  • 6.57-inch OLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778
  • 108-megapixel headline camera
  • 4300mAh battery / 66W fast-charging
  • Dimensions: 160 x 74 x 8mm / Weighs: 175g

The baseline model features a quad rear camera, headed up by a 108MP main sensor. There's a middle spec Qualcomm chipset - that'll help in keeping the price tag down - with 5G connectivity as part of the package.

Honor 50 Pro

  • 6.72-inch OLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778
  • 108-megapixel headline camera
  • Dual front-facing selfie cameras
  • 4000mAh battery / 100W fast-charging
  • Dimensions: 163 x 75 x 8mm / Weighs: 187g

The Pro model isn't that different to the standard one, upping the screen size marginally, but utilising the same processor and quad rear camera setup. There's a dual selfie camera on the front, though, which seems a major part of the Pro's sell - as is the extra-fast charging available here.

Honor 50 SE

  • 6.78-inch LCD display
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • 100-megapixel headline camera [rumoured]
  • 4000mAh battery capacity / 66W fast-charging
  • Dimensions: 165 x 76 x 8mm / Weighs: 191g

The baby of the range isn't powered by Qualcomm, but MediaTek instead. However, the claim of a 100-megapixel main camera as part of its triple setup doesn't ring true - as even MediaTek told Pocket-lint that the Dimensity 700 can handle up to 64-megapixels cameras. There's still 5G, though, as with all Honor 50 handsets.

Summary

We'll learn more on 16 June when the China launch reveals the exact details behind the Honor 50 range. Here's hoping for some more international information and launch details too.

Writing by Mike Lowe.
  • Via: Honor 50 SE, Honor 50, and Honor 50 Pro full specs revealed ahead of launch - 91mobiles.com
