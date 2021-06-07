Honor 50 gets showcased on Twitter as hype mounts for launch

(Pocket-lint) - The next Honor phone is worth paying attention to, as it might be the phone to fill the gap left when Huawei was added to the Entity List, subsequently being unable to trade with US-based companies.

Honor was split off into a separate company and has previously confirmed that it faces no such limitations. Under the old regime, we'd have expected the Honor 50 to be a cheaper version of the Huawei P50; in this new world, it's a different beast - even if some of the design looks the same.

We've now had a better look at that design too, thanks to official teasing from Honor on Twitter. This has filled in the detail missing for some time - and that's the content of those huge round camera openings on the rear of the phone.

The top is filled with one main lens, while the second roundel carries three lenses and the LED flash. That's what many excepted to happen - but it really does showcase the main camera as something to be excited about - and the lens looks huge.

The company is boasting that it's a 100-megapixel main camera, according to the details on the image, while 100W charging is also going to be packed in.

Previously it had been confirmed by Qualcomm that the Honor 50 would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and that Google services would be included.

That makes the Honor 50 more than just another phone: if it's throwing aside the previous EMUI shadow that it previously sat in, there's likely to be a lot more appeal in this latest device.

The launch is set for 16 June, when we'll get to see a lot more of what Honor has to offer.

Writing by Chris Hall.