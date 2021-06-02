(Pocket-lint) - Those abstract images you're looking at are close-up glimpses of the Honor 50 - as teased by the company in an official video that details the launch date for the new phones.

So when can you expect to see the Honor 50 series revealed in full? It's officially set as 16 June 2021 - in China, at least.

But the international roll-out of this phone is more prominent since Honor's departure from Huawei. That's because, as previously reported, the Honor 50 will offer Google Services and, therefore, a full Play Store when it reaches international markets - unlike Huawei's AppGallery alternatives (and, notably, the Huawei P50 is still nowhere to be seen).

It's expected that the Honor 50 will arrive in standard, Pro and Pro+ forms, with the focus being on the camera arrangement. The top-of-the-line model will feature a 50-megapixel main camera, 13MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto, plus Time-of-Flight sensor too.

It'll be a true flagship at the top-end too, with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 platform running things, including a 6.79-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

It looks like 2021 could be an important year for Honor. More as we know it from the official launch on 16 June.

Writing by Mike Lowe.