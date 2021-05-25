Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Honor phone news

Honor 50 will ship with Google apps pre-installed

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Honor 50 will ship with Google apps pre-installed
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has confirmed that its upcoming handset series will have Google apps pre-installed.

Having been blacklisted by the US government along with then parent company Huawei, the brand was similarly hit with bans that prevented US firms - such as Google - from working with it. However, Honor was sold by Huawei and is now a standalone phone manufacturer, enabling it to technically escape the US Entity List.

This should lead to a return of Google's first-party apps on its future handsets - starting with the Honor 50 series.

The company's German branch recently replied to a question on Twitter asking if Google servies will appear on the phone(s). It said (as translated), "Yes, we can confirm that. But pssst, there should be another surprise."

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

The reply has since been deleted, but not before Android Central took a screengrab.

The Honor 50 series will be among the first to run on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

It is also rumoured to be coming with a dual-ring camera system.

Considering the company is ramping up official tweets about the new phone series, we should see it launched reasonably soon. There are no set dates for an event yet, however, so watch this space.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Google Pixel 6 Pro release date, rumours, features and specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro release date, rumours, features and specs By Britta O'Boyle ·
Google Pixel 6 takes its turn in a stunning design leak
Google Pixel 6 takes its turn in a stunning design leak By Chris Hall ·
Google Pixel 5a 5G release date, rumours, features and specs
Google Pixel 5a 5G release date, rumours, features and specs By Britta O'Boyle ·