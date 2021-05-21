Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Honor phone news

Honor 50 and Magic confirmed to be using latest-gen Qualcomm chips

Author image, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Honor 50 and Magic confirmed to be using latest-gen Qualcomm chips

- The upcoming flagship Honor 50 will use the recently-announced Snapdragon 778G 5G

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has confirmed it will be using Qualcomm chipsets in future handsets including the new Honor 50 series and upcoming next-generation Magic handset.

The phone maker is no longer part of Huawei and as such the former sub-brand is taking every opportunity to escape the various trade restrictions on Huawei hardware. 

The upcoming flagship Honor 50 will use the recently-announced Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. We already knew it would be coming to an unspecified Honor product so it's good to have the model confirmed.

Honor states that the new phone will be an "industry-leading smartphone device with ground-breaking features and aesthetic design". Moto, Oppo and Xiaomi are also confirmed to be using the new Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, too. 

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more
The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr ·

It sounds like the Magic handset will use the top-end Snapdragon 888 hardware as per a line in Honor's announcement that states the phone is an "upcoming premium flagship product featuring superb imaging quality [and] will leverage the most premium Qualcomm chipset to unleash the remarkable image processing capabilities."

Honor adds the partnership between itself and Qualcomm "underlines Honor's efforts to fully embrace its global supply chain" as it establishes a future outside of Huawei's shadow. 

Writing by Dan Grabham.
Recommended for you
What is iCloud Keychain? Apple's password manager for iPhone and Mac explained
What is iCloud Keychain? Apple's password manager for iPhone and Mac explained By Britta O'Boyle ·
Google Pixel 6 Pro's radical design rendered once again
Google Pixel 6 Pro's radical design rendered once again By Chris Hall ·
Apple iOS 15 release date, features and what we want to see
Apple iOS 15 release date, features and what we want to see By Britta O'Boyle ·