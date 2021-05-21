Honor 50 and Magic confirmed to be using latest-gen Qualcomm chips

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has confirmed it will be using Qualcomm chipsets in future handsets including the new Honor 50 series and upcoming next-generation Magic handset.

The phone maker is no longer part of Huawei and as such the former sub-brand is taking every opportunity to escape the various trade restrictions on Huawei hardware.

The upcoming flagship Honor 50 will use the recently-announced Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. We already knew it would be coming to an unspecified Honor product so it's good to have the model confirmed.

Honor states that the new phone will be an "industry-leading smartphone device with ground-breaking features and aesthetic design". Moto, Oppo and Xiaomi are also confirmed to be using the new Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, too.

It sounds like the Magic handset will use the top-end Snapdragon 888 hardware as per a line in Honor's announcement that states the phone is an "upcoming premium flagship product featuring superb imaging quality [and] will leverage the most premium Qualcomm chipset to unleash the remarkable image processing capabilities."

Honor adds the partnership between itself and Qualcomm "underlines Honor's efforts to fully embrace its global supply chain" as it establishes a future outside of Huawei's shadow.

Writing by Dan Grabham.