Honor Play 5 to launch on 18 May

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has confirmed that its next phone launch will take play next week, on 18 May. The Play 5 series will be unveiled, at which point we'll get a clearer picture of what this company does with phones following its split away from Huawei.

In its official teaser on Weibo Honor states that the Play 5 will be announced at 19:30 local time, which means around 12:30 in the UK or 13:30 in most of mainland Europe.

As you'd expect, the teaser is light on details when it comes to exact specifications, but the image does give us a clear look at the phone's design.

The Play 5 will feature a skinny-bezeled display with a dewdrop style notch in the top and a quad camera system built into square housing on the back.

There's no visible fingerprint sensor anywhere on the phone, which suggests that it will likely feature an OLED display and in-display sensor.

GSMArena notes that there could be two phones in the Play 5 lineup and that they will both feature 64-megapixel primary cameras, an ultra-thin body and that at least one of the phones will be powered by the Dimensity 8000U from Mediatek.

If accurate, it appears the Play 5 is designed to compete in the low-mid end of the smartphone market, bringing challenge to the likes of Xiaomi's Redmi and Poco brands.

Writing by Cam Bunton.