(Pocket-lint) - The Honor V40 launched in China about four months ago, and while you'd think a global Honor 40 model would follow it, that might not be the case. According to a new report, the company plans to skip the Honor 40 and go straight to the Honor 50 series.

Citing "some exclusive insider information", GSMArena recently reported that the Honor 50 will be unveiled in May. It even shared a teaser image of the phone, which isn't official yet. It shows design elements like the camera system that consists of two circles and is very reminiscent of the Huawei P50.

GSMArena also shared so-called design sketches of the back of the smartphone. It said the "thing on the right" appears to be a "snap-on filter"r or lens, which could attach to the camera circle via magnets. The report didn't provide any more details or specifics on the camera hardware, unfortunately.

It's also unclear whether the phone will feature Google Mobile Services despite the split with Huawei. Clearly, there are a lot of unknowns at this point, but if the phone is due to be announced next month, we suspect more leaks will emerge shortly. If not, we'll definitely know more soon either way.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.