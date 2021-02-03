  1. Home
Is Honor making a foldable phone? Magic 3 rumoured to arrive this year

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can’t be verified by collaborating sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Throughout its history Honor has typically made phones that echo its once Huawei-owned counterparts. But, having now separated from Huawei, that's all about to change - and rumour is that Honor could launch a folding phone this year.

There have been some exceptions to the rule, however, with Honor's Magic series the most notable - back in 2018 we reviewed the Honor Magic 2, which was the company's first (and only) sliding phone. A device that never had a Huawei equivalent.

Now, it's thought, the Honor Magic 3 - we're making an assumption on that name - could be the one to take the reins of future-thinking production. As sliding phones are all but over - it was a nice idea, but things have moved on - it makes sense for a foldable to feature in this premier product line.

However, details are loose to none, with only an unverified leak on Chinese social site Weibo purporting that this is what's in the works.

We know that Honor is back up and running, and finding its feet again, with its new View 40 launched in China - a device that we're expecting to see, complete with Google Services, as the V40, in wider global markets later this year.

Whether the Honor Magic 3 folding phone will genuinely appear is an interesting prospect. We'll certainly be looking forward to the developments, to see what Honor can bring to this space.

Writing by Mike Lowe.

