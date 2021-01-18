(Pocket-lint) - The Honor V40 was set to launch today, 18 January 2021, but the release date slipped by four days to 22 January. That, however, didn't stop images and previews of the device slipping out of various outlets and retailers.

The result of the leaked Honor V40 images - the once called 'View' series - shows off the phone's quad camera rear unit, complete with what's thought to be a 50-megapixel main camera, plus the pill-shaped front-facing camera cutting into the screen.

If it looks a bit familiar, that's because the Honor V40 echoes much about the Huawei P40 Pro - including a 6.72-inch screen that's curved to the edges (although the Honor's panel is said to feature a 120Hz fast refresh rate).

Where it's entirely different to a Huawei device, however, is inside: it's thought to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. Add in 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage and it's got plenty of power.

That said, however, the two companies have now separated, with Honor now under the wing of an entirely separate company. Which, we suspect, means there'll be more significant design changes as the time turns forward.

Design will be one of the key differentiators: in addition to Honor sporting larger logos, the finishes will be more distinctive - as in addition to the black handset (pictured) there are also orange and blue options, complete with hyper-reflective rainbow-like metallic accents on the rear.

Writing by Mike Lowe.