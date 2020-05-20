The Huawei Analyst Conference 2020 is underway, which has led to the announcement of a variety of products, including the Huawei P40 Lite 5G. That would usually spell an Honor product of the same make-up being released under a different name, but for 2020 it's different: Honor is cutting its own path with the X10 5G.

The name is a shift in direction - as the Honor X10 5G is the next step following the 9X back in 2019 - with that 'X' slipping its way around the numerals. Name aside, what's the Honor X10 5G all about?

Just as the 9X had, the X10 5G is all about the screen - a 6.63-inch panel with 90Hz refresh rate here - as there's no notch, no punch-hole, all thanks to a pop-up front-facing camera. This is Honor's current approach to design, having previously explored sliding phones (in the Magic 2) and other avenues.

And just like the Honor 20 Pro, the X10 5G opts for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the rear there's a triple camera system - 40-megapixel main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor - positioned in its own protrusion to the upper corner.

Connectivity is also key, as the name suggests, with 5G being front and centre to this device. With a starting price of ¥1899 - just £218/€245/$267 as a crude translation - this has to be the most affordable 5G handset yet to be announced.

However, just like Huawei phones from late 2019 onward, the Honor X10 5G doesn't feature Google Services. It runs Google's Android 10 operating system, but doesn't feature the Google Play Store. That's why it's been launched in China with no official comment as yet to a wider release. Perhaps we'll never see this handset in Europe, we'll just have to wait and see.