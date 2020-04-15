At the end of March 2020, Huawei launched its P40 series in three flavours: the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus. In typical form, Honor - a brand owned by Huawei in a so-called "dual brand strategy" - has announced its equivalent series.

The Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, and Honor 30 Pro+ might be an echo of what Huawei has on offer, but these handsets aren't one and the same. First of all, you can be in no doubt this in an Honor phone - the huge embossed branding on the back, almost akin to 90s fashion houses - tells you that straight up front.

Typically the specification would vary more dramatically between the two brands, but the Honor 30 Pro (and Plus) uses a similar 50-megapixel RYYB sensor - as per the P40 series. This is great news for quality, for a number of reasons, as we point out in our 5 favourite P40 features.

There's also a curved 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, adding to the appeal, and again echoing the P40 series in familiar form.

The Honor 30, however, employs a 40MP sensor and a smaller screen, at 6.53-inch.

But while the Honor 30 embodies much of the great tech of the P40, that means it will also inheret a lack of Google services, so no Play Store to be found here. But as this was a China-based reveal for a Chinese audience that's of no consequence.

With three colour options - Black, Green, Silver - the Honor 30 series will go on sale in China from 21 April. If we hear the range is coming to Europe we'll be sure to let you know.