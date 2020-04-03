Honor 30 leak shows-off 50MP main camera

In Huawei world, when the company releases a flagship its sister brand, Honor, is never far behind with a similar product. For 2020 that looks to be the Honor 30, an image of which has just leaked online.

The Honor 30 will, by and large, embody much of what the Huawei P40 Pro offers. The 30's rear camera arrangement, for example, shows four optics: a 50-megapixel main, a 5x periscope zoom, an ultra-wide, and what's likely to be a macro/depth sensor (sat aloongside the dual flash).

The big difference is that Honor won't offer the so-called SuperSensing sensor technology that Huawei uses (the red, yellow, blue - RYYB - array technology, which is said to be better in low-light conditions). Instead, pasted in clear sight on the Honor's camera unit, is "IMX700 50MP" - referring to the 50-megapixel Sony sensor at its heart (which is a little smaller in size than the one used in the P40 Pro).

Furthermore, there's also "Octa PD" written alongside, PD meaning "phase detection" and referring to the autofocus system being used. This, too, is the same as offered by the P40 series.

The leaked photo doesn't reveal too much else about the Honor 30, although up top there is an apparent opening that's large enough to be a 3.5mm headphone jack - something which lacked in the Honor 20.

There won't be Google Services here, though, with Huawei now pushing its equivalent - HMS and AppGallery - on its latest phones, Honor included.