Honor is hosting its Global Fans Day 2020 from today, Monday 30 March, and that means 18 countries around the world get big discounts on phones, laptops, smartwatches and more.

The UK, for example, has some cracking offers.

You can get yourself the 6.59-inch Honor 9X smartphone for just £219.99, and get a free Honor Band 5 fitness tracker thrown in for good measure, when purchasing from Argos.

It has a triple-camera system on the rear, 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to a further 512GB through microSD) and 16-megapixel snapper on the front. There is 4GB of RAM and decent battery life, through the 4,000mAh battery.

Also on offer are the 42mm and 46mm versions of the Honor MagicWatch 2.

The 46mm MagicWatch 2 in charcoal black is available for just £139.99. It takes just two hours to fully charge, has a 35.3mm circular touchscreen display, and comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity to link it with an Android handset or iPhone.

The 42mm MagicWatch 2 is down to £129.99 and sports a slightly sleeker, tidier face design. It boasts a 30.9mm display and is also compatible with both Android and iOS.

Another great bargain for the UK comes in the form of the Honor Band 5 fitness tracker, down to £26.99 through to 14 April.

It has a great 0.95mm AMOLED display, is swimproof and dust resistant, and includes a heart rate monitor alongside a pedometer and other sensors. It also comes with up to six days' worth of battery life.