Honor View 30 Pro is company's latest flagship

Honor has launched its latest View-series flagship phone, cramming as much performance and tech into a device as it could. The result: the new View 30 Pro.

The front of the phone is dominated by a 6.57-inch fullHD+ display boasting 400 pixels-per-inch, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.46 per cent.

That means it's close to being edge-to-edge, with the only real interruption being the dual-camera hole-punch cutout in the top left corner.

The chin - or bezel - at the bottom of the display is thicker than the frame on the sides and at the top, but that's fairly typical for most manufacturers.

Inside, Honor's made use of Huawei's latest, most powerful 5G-equipped processor. It's the Kirin 990, which is uses the efficient, speedy 7nm process and has 5G incorporated into it for fast data and processing.

Turn the phone around and you'll find a triple camera system which uses a primary camera alongside a telephoto and "super" ultra wide camera.

That primary camera feature's a 40-megapixel Sony sensor complete with f/1.6 aperture and a laser guided focus sensor.

The super wide angle so-called 'cine lens' has 109-degree equivalent viewing angle and has been marketed by Honor as being your pro-grade video enabler.

You get 3x lossless zoom from the telephoto camera, which features an 8-megapixel sensor.

It's not all about camera and screen, the 4,100mAh battery has been designed to get through a busy day, while the 40W wired charging and 27W wireless charging offer fast charging whether you decide to use a cable or a Qi wireless charger.

There's no denying Honor (Huawei) has the ability to advance hardware and technology. In fact, its recent phones have been some of the best on the market in terms of pure hardware performance.

Where the issue lies now is software and ecosystem. The tech giant is doing all it can to get its HMS (Huawei Media Services) to the point of being able to compete with Google's Play services and Apple's App Store, but it's still in its early stages right now.

That means, if you're to buy a View 30 Pro when it comes out, you're going to be forced to use Huawei's App Gallery, and while there are a good number of apps in there, you will find a shortage of some of the ones you use every day.

Honor View 30 Pro will be available in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Icelandic Frost and Sunrise orange when it hits the market soon.