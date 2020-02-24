Honor 9X Pro official, coming to UK and regions outside China

Honor has unveiled the global edition of the Honor 9X Pro that will release in the UK and other regions outside of China.

Already available in China, the 9X Pro is a 6.59-inch device with a pop-up front-facing camera, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and almost edge-to-edge 2340 x 1080 LCD display (92 per cent) with no notch.

It runs on a 7nm Kirin 810 chipset, with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internet storage. The latter can also be expanded up to a further 512MB through microSD card.

There is a triple-camera system on the rear - made up of a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel super wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel depth-assist module.

The front pop-up camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor. Both cameras are capable of 1080p video recording, with 60fps on the back unit, 30fps on the front.

AI video stabilisation is available for less blur on shots. An AIS super night mode is available for nighttime shooting.

EMUI 9.1 is on board, running on top of Android 9.0 (Pie).

The phone's battery is 4,000mAh, while a Type-C charging port can be found on the bottom of the device. It offers 5V/2A standard charging capabilities.

The Honor 9X Pro will be available in midnight black and phantom purple colours. We're still awaiting availability and pricing information.