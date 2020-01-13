Honor has announced that it will be hosting a three-and-a-half-hour press event during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February.

We don't yet know if any of it will be available to view online, but the company has taken the unprecedented step of telling us exactly what it plans to launch there.

Tagged "All-scenario Intelligence" (yeah, we're not entirely sure either), the event will see Honor unveil European editions of the Honor View 30 Pro and 9X Pro smartphones.

It will also have two laptop sizes at the press briefing: the Honor MagicBook 14 and 15, which were also shown during CES 2020 earlier this month.

So was the Honor MagicWatch 2 smartwatch, but there will be a "special edition" version revealed during the MWC conference, we have been told.

Finally, Honor will launch a pair of true wireless earphones at the event.

Company president George Zhao will host the event that will start at 5.30pm CET - local time for Barcelona - on Monday, 24 February. That means it starts at 4.30pm GMT, 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT.

If and when we get a link to a live video stream for at least the press conference part, we'll update you.

In the meantime, you will be able to catch up with all of our Mobile World Congress coverage on the build up and throughout the show: Mobile World Congress 2020: What to expect from the world's largest mobile show.