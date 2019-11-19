Some months ago we reported that the Honor View 30 (or V30 for short) would likely be the phone to bring 5G on a budget. With the handset expected to be announced on 26 November, the leaks are now coming thicker and faster - although there's some conflict over what the new V30 will bring.

In a since retracted piece, 91Mobiles showed off what it believes to be the V30's official press images, complete with punch-hole display with dual selfie cameras, while a triple camera resides on the rear.

[Exclusive] Honor V30 press images confirm punch-hole display with dual selfie camerashttps://t.co/drKxG4XSLb — 91mobiles (@91mobiles) November 18, 2019

So why the conflict? That rear camera unit has three lenses, when the earlier rumours suggested four. That may be accurate, however, as there's also talk of an Honor V30 Pro edition, likely the higher-spec unit with the quad camera on the rear. And that's fitting with what Honor has been doing of late, with 'standard' and 'Pro' editions of its phones (such as the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro).

There are bigger questions over whether the Honor V30 will launch outside of China. With Honor still suffering the US sanctions as applied to Huawei, it's unable to offer Google services on upcoming handsets. The last handset to receive certification is thought to be the Honor 9X, a handset we thought was impressive for the price.

So, whether the V30 has a dual selfie camera and three or four rear cameras, or not, might be something we don't get to see first-hand outside of mainland China anyway. We suspect all will be clear come 26 November.