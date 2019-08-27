Honor's upcoming V30 will be its first 5G smartphone

Honor chief Lu Weibing has confirmed the Huawei-owned smartphone company is about to launch its first 5G handset - the Honor V30 (not to be confused with LG's older V30 ThinQ phone).

The confirmation follows on from Xiaomi's announcement of 5G for the Redmi K30 - it seems that whenever one of the Chinese mid-range smartphone kings announces a new feature, the others aren't too far behind. Oppo, however, has had a 5G phone for a while in the shape of the Oppo Reno 5G.

The V30 5G comment was made in reply to a post on Chinese social site Weibo, spotted by Gizmochina.

The new handset should be powered by the new flagship chipset from HiSilicon, Huawei's chipset division. The platform will also power the new Mate 30 Series.

While the Mate 30 is expected to debut in mid-September, the Kirin 990 will see the light of day at IFA 2019 next week. We know that because Huawei tweeted it last week (below), although notice there's no confirmation on the name. However, considering last year's was the 980, we're expecting the 990.

It'll be interesting to see if HiSilicon has integrated 5G on the chip or kept the 5G modem separate. We're expecting Qualcomm to integrate a 5G modem for its upcoming Snapdragon 865 platform - in fact, the company has pretty much said that it will do this. We know we'll get the details on Qualcomm's 2020 flagship chipset in December.