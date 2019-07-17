  1. Home
Honor 9X to intro pop-up camera for affordable phone at July 23 launch event

Honor likes to spin a bit of momentum ahead of a phone launch. We already got the green light that the 9X is coming at a 23 July launch event. But now it seems as though the phone will be the brand's first with a pop-up front facing camera.

Honor's Global PR Manager Tweeted an image (above) with the caption "Remember when I said pop up camera might be a feature in budget phones...". Looks like more than a teaser to us, with both the front and rear of the 9X shown in all its glory, a new criss-cross reflective pattern finish also visible.

Honor has been pushing the boundaries in various ways over the years. It's got a whole lot of solutions to the front-facing camera conundrum: the 9X will have a pop-up camera; the Magic 2 has a slider construction to reveal the camera; the Honor 20 has a punch-hole; while earlier phones have varied in their use of notch and bezel forms.

It's great to see Honor exploring, but we can't help think it seems to assign a kind of hierarchy: and if a pop-up camera is appearing in a budget phone then, well, that's suggesting it's not the company's 'best' solution, which would be saved for its flagships, right?

We're yet to see the Honor 9X in person, but will be following the 23 July launch event to get the full ins and outs of what this budget phone is all about - pop-up camera and all.

