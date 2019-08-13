The Honor 20 Lite is reduced to £220 until 3 September

The Honor 20 Lite has been reduced to £220 until 3 September. It's available from all the usual suspects including Carphone Warehouse, Argos, Amazon, Very and John Lewis.

Check out the best prices here:

In terms of colours, there are several hues available: Phantom Blue, Sapphire Blue, Icelandic White and Phantom Black. In our review we said the Honor 20 Lite "is an affordable and well-designed phone, bringing good looks with ample performance for the price".

Of the other Honor 20 series handsets, the standard Honor 20 is available with 6GB of memory and 128GB storage.

The Honor 20 Pro has 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro have a front-facing pinhole camera design and are based around Huawei's Kirin 980 platform also seen in the Mate 20 and P30 series.

The Pro has a 6.26-inch display inside a 5.3-inch case with curved glass sides. There's also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that enables you to unlock your device in 0.3 seconds. Honor's GPU Turbo tech for faster, lag-free gaming is also incorporated in the 20 Pro.

The Honor 20 Pro also has a rear quad-camera - a 48MP f/1.4 main camera plus a super-wide angle lens, telephoto and macro camera.

The telephoto lens has a 3x zoom, but you digitally zoom to 10x. As with other 48MP phone cameras we've seen recently, it uses Sony's IMX 586 sensor for the main lens. A super night mode enables you to combine 16 shots into one for even better shots.

If you want to find out more about the implications of the recent trade ban for Huawei and Honor handsets, check out our main feature here: What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?