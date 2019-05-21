The Honor 20 Series launches amid the mystery of Huawei's Google ban

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro have been announced at a global launch event in London. But the event took place under a cloud of uncertainty due to the ban on Google apps and services for its parent company Huawei.

There was little reference to Huawei's troubles, but Honor's chief George Zhao did refer to "difficulties to overcome...Honor will continue to work to support to bring the best experience to our customers. Honor is a big family".

The three handsets announced today are:

The Honor 20 is available for £400 or 499 Euros with 6GB of memory and 128GB storage. You can pre-order it now at Carphone Warehouse, O2, Three, Amazon and Argos.

The Honor 20 Pro has 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage for 599 Euros. Availability will be announced at a later date.

There's also a 299 Euro Honor 20 Lite, although we doubt that is coming to the UK.

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro have a front-facing pinhole camera design and are based around Huawei's Kirin 980 platform also seen in the Mate 20 and P30 series.

The Pro has a 6.26-inch display inside a 5.3-inch case with curved glass sides. There's also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that enables you to unlock your device in 0.3 seconds.

The Honor 20 Pro also has a rear quad-camera - a 48MP f/1.4 main camera plus a super-wide angle lens, telephoto and macro camera. As with other 48MP phone cameras we've seen recently, it uses Sony's IMX 586 sensor for the main lens. A super night mode enables you to combine 16 shots into one for even better shots.

The telephoto lens has a 3x zoom, but you digitally zoom to 10x.

Honor has long talked up its GPU Turbo tech for faster, lag-free gaming and a third version of the tech is also incorporated in the 20 Pro. There's also fast charging tech as you'd expect, with 22.5W charging giving you around 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

In terms of colours, there are several hues available: Phantom Blue, Sapphire Blue, Icelandic White and Phantom Black. There's also a Moschino edition.

If you want to find out more about the implications for Huawei and Honor handsets, check out our main feature here: What does Huawei's Google ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?