How to watch Honor's View 30 Pro and 9X Pro European launch event online

Honor will be announcing new products at a global launch event on 24 February. There are six device announcements including a smartwatch, laptops and European launches of the Honor View 30 Pro and 9X Pro smartphones.

The event will still take place in Barcelona even though Mobile World Congress 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

If you have questions about how the US trade ban is affecting new Huawei and Honor phones, check out what Huawei's Google ban means for your Huawei or Honor phone.

The "All-scenario Smart Life Products Launch" with Honor president George Zhao - will kick off at 17.30 CET in Barcelona on 24 February. Here are the various global times to make a note of:

8.30am San Francisco

11.30am New York

4.30pm London

5.30pm Paris, Madrid, Berlin

10pm New Delhi

0.30am Beijing (25 February)

3.30am Sydney (25 February)

The event is being streamed live on YouTube and you can see it right here when the video is available. It will also be available on Twitter and Facebook.

The initial timings for the event suggest quite a long press conference and indeed Honor has already said what it plans to announce: there will be European launches for the Honor View 30 Pro and 9X Pro smartphones.

There will be a pair of true wireless earphones to go with them, too.

These handsets won't come with Google apps as per other new Huawei phones such as last September's Mate 30 Pro and next month's upcoming P40 and P40 Pro.

We also know Honor will show off the MagicBook 14 and 15 Windows laptops that were also shown off at CES 2020 in addition to a new special edition of the MagicWatch 2 smartwatch also shown at CES.