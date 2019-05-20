How to watch tomorrow's Honor 20 launch event online

Honor will be announcing the Mate 20 series at a global launch event tomorrow, 21 May. Naturally, Pocket-lint will be in attendance at the event, taking place at London's Battersea Evolution venue.

We know there will be at least two phones launched - the Honor 20 Pro and a regular Honor 20.

Honor is owned by Huawei and we're may hear a little about Huawei's thoughts on the recent Google ban at the event. If you have questions about how the ruling will affect the new Honor phones, check out What does Huawei's Google ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?

The launch will kick off at 2pm British Summer Time tomorrow, 21 May. Here are the various global times to make a note of:

2pm London

9am New York

6am San Francisco

6.30pm New Delhi

9pm Beijing

11pm Sydney

The event is being streamed live on YouTube and you can see it right here. You can also follow the hashtags #Honor20Series, #CaptureWonder and #Honor20 on Twitter as well a watch the livestream there as well.

The Honor 20 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display, quad-camera with Time-of-Flight capabilities. It'll be based on the same Kirin 980 platform as the Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. There will be a triple camera on the standard Honor 20.

The Honor 20 Pro will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and up to 256GB of storage with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

An Honor 20i has also been launched in China. It's based on Kirin 710 with a 6.2-inch display and 24-megapixel triple camera arrangement. We don't think the handset will come to the UK but we expect to hear a little about it at the launch.