Honor 20 Pro leaks in black, confirming quad camera again

Honor is set to announce the Honor 20 Series on 21 May, with the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro both expected. The two devices have seen plenty of leaks over the last couple of weeks though, leaving little to the imagination.

The latest leak comes in the form of another press render of the Honor 20 Pro, this time in a black variant, spotted by Pocket Now. We've already seen a pink gradient model and a blue/green gradient model leak on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The latest render shows the same design in a black model, suggesting the device will come in black, as well as the more exciting colour options.

As with the other renders, the Honor 20 Pro is only shown from the rear, so it's still unknown what the front of the device might look like. On the back though, a quad-camera is shown in the leaked images, positioned in the top left corner.

A square periscope lens is shown as the top lens - similar to what the Huawei P30 Pro offers as its bottom lens - and there also appears to be a small Time of Flight sensor in between the middle lens and the bottom lens.

It is not yet clear if Honor will borrow the same camera specifications and zoom capabilities from parent company Huawei and its P30 Pro, but the leaked renders certainly suggest camera capabilities will be a strong focus for the Honor 20 Pro.

You can read more about the rumours and specifications expected for the Honor 20 Pro in our round up feature, but we expect all to be revealed on 21 May so we don't have too much longer to wait.