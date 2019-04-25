Sub-brand of Huawei, Honor, will announce its next flagship range in the middle of May in the form of the Honor 20 Series.

Based on the rumours, it is likely we will see an Honor 20 and an Honor 20 Pro but what specifications will they offer? Here is everything we know so far about the Honor 20 Series.

Honor sent out a save the date for 21 May for the launch of the Honor 20 Series so we know the device, or devices, are coming.

We don't currently know a price, though Honor has started drip feeding information, including a collaboration with fashion brand Moschino. We are also expecting the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro to be based on similar specifications to the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

6.1-inch display

Triple rear camera

Quad rear camera for Pro model

In-display fingerprint scanner

Kirin 980 platform

128GB or 256GB storage

6GB or 8GB RAM

Honor sent out some press materials highlighting its collaboration with Moschino. The company said the collaboration will run deeper for the Honor 20 Series than it did with the Honor View 20, including a Moschino version, phone bag and a designed phone box.

It also sent some images showing the Honor 20 peering out of the Moschino phone bag but little other details were revealed.

1/3 Honor

The Honor 20 Pro appeared on Weibo with a quad-camera setup very similar to the Huawei P30 Pro. It means the Honor 20 Pro might have the same 40 megapixel wide-angle lens, 20 megapixel ultra wide angle lens plus a Time-of-Flight camera.

The final lens could then be an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor with 3 or 5x zoom. The P30 Pro has 10x zoom but it is thought the Honor 20 Pro will miss out on that.

Honor sent out save the dates for the Honor 20 launch. The launch will take place in London on 21 May. It is not yet clear when the device, or devices, will hit shelves.

Rumour has it we may see as many as five models within the Honor 20 Series, though not all may come to the UK.