The Honor 20 Pro breaks cover with four cameras

- Will the Honor 20 Pro basically be the same as the P30 Pro under the skin?

The Honor 20 Pro has been spotted on Weibo with a quad-camera setup. The unit will almost certainly be similar to sister company Huawei's camera setup on the P30 Pro. 

That means we could get a 40 megapixel wide-angle lens using Sony's IMX600 sensor, 20 megapixel ultra wide angle lens plus a Time-of-Flight camera. The final lens would then probably be an 8 megapixel telephoto unit (f/3.4 aperture) with 3 or 5x zoom. We don't think it's likely it will have the 10x hybrid zoom from the P30 Pro. 

The new handsets will have impressive specs. We're hearing that it will be based around Huawei's Kirin 980 platform, again from the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, have a 6.1-inch display and under-display fingerprint scanner - so it'll be interesting to hear how they're priced for the UK versus the also-incoming OnePlus 7. That handset (and the upmarket Pro variants) will be with us a week before the Honor 20, on 14 May. 

It's rumoured that the handsets will have three memory and storage configurations - 128GB storage with either 6 or 8GB of memory as well as a 256GB version with 8GB of memory.  

We'll hear more about the Honor 20 and 20 Pro at a launch event on 21 May in London.  

