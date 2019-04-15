  1. Home
The Honor 20 is coming on 21 May

Honor The Honor 20 is coming on 21 May
- Expect P30-level specs from the new Honor flagship

The Honor 20 will be with us on 21 May. That's according to a save-the-date sent to us by the company. The launch event will take place in London and, of course, Pocket-lint will be there to bring you the very latest on the device. 

It's interesting that sub-brand Honor has decided to follow parent company Huawei's recent naming convention by replacing last year's excellent Honor 10 with the Honor 20 in the same way that the P10 was replaced by the P20 and then P30 (and the Mate 10 by the Mate 20).

If you need pointers as to the new handset's spec sheet, look to the Huawei P30 - we'd expect everything to be based around the Kirin 980 platform, with 6.1-inch display and a triple camera (40 megapixel main lens, 16 megapixel ultrawide and a telephoto with 3x optical zoom).

That means we'll get another super-affordable phone with flagship specs (lack of wireless charging aside). 

Before the Honor 20 launch, there will also be an Honor 20i launched - we may get as many as five different Honor 20 variants according to reports. This first handset will be based around Kirin 710 and have a 6.2-inch display and triple camera with 24-megapixel main camera. We don't yet know if this handset will come to the UK. 

