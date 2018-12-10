Honor View 20 revealed with in-display front and 48MP rear cameras

Honor is hosting an event on 22 January next year for the launch of a phone with innovative camera tech, front and back.

We now know that to be the Honor View 20, as Honor has confirmed the name during a tech announcement session in Hong Kong. It also showed the handset to a select few in attendance.

The View 20 will sport a 48-megapixel camera on the rear - an world first, the company claims.

This will utilise a Sony IMX586 sensor, which will work with AI algorithms and the image processing capabilities of the Kirin 980 chipset.

In addition, the phone will be one of, if not the first to adopt a punch-hole camera on the front. That means the display can be almost 100 per cent, with just the small hole for the lens in the top left-hand corner - no notch.

The final tech to be announced was Link Turbo. It leverages AI and big data technologies to intelligently and automatically switch between Wi-Fi and 4G data signals to boost download speeds. The tech can simultaneously adopt both networks and analyses users' usage and network conditions to always give the best performance.

The Honor View 20 will be launched for the global market in Paris on 22 January. Pocket-lint will be in attendance to bring you our first impressions at that time.