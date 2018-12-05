  1. Home
Honor invite reveals Honor View 11 launch date, in-screen camera and more

An Honor employee has posted a "save the date" invite online for an event next year, which we believe to be the launch of the Honor View 11.

Honor's global PR manager, Bhavya Siddappa, posted the teaser on her Twitter feed along with a confirmation that the new phone will have an "in-screen camera".

You can also see in the attached image that the front-facing pinhole camera will be ranged on the left-hand side.

The launch event will be held in Paris on 22 January, a month before Mobile World Congress starts in Barcelona.

We haven't had official word which device will be unveiled, but the timing definitely points to the Honor View 11.

Its predecessor, the excellent Honor View 10, was released at the start of February this year so a replacement flagship is due around that time.

Siddappa also claims that the new handset will "create images of unmatched clarity" which matches the modus operandi of the View phone range. Each generation prides itself on high-end phone photography at a more affordable price than direct rivals.

Pocket-lint will be heading to Paris to attend the event next year, so will be able to bring you much more on whatever is announced at that time.

