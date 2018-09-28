Honor 8X makes great design available to all

Honor has taken the wraps off its latest mid-range device, showing it off to an audience in New York just this week. The Honor 8X packs in a lot of great features, including a dual AI camera on the back, and a huge 6.5-inch FullView display on the front. But it's the design that makes this phone unique, especially in its price bracket.

Starting on the front, with that 6.5-inch screen dominating the surface and taking up an impressive 91 per cent of the available space. It's full HD+ resolution, but it's what lies under the surface we're more interested in. It uses what's known as COF technology (Chip on Film), which refers to how the screen content is digitised.

Using the COF design to power the display means it's possible to create a much smaller bottom bezel, or chin, as it's commonly known. It means this is a phone that's even closer than before to being a truly edge-to-edge device, reducing the chin by around 2mm, and taking the bottom edge of the display panel closer to the bottom edge of the phone.

In previous devices, the display used COG (Chip on Glass) tech, which meant the display chip needed to be covered up, resulting in that bottom bezel needing the thickness to hide it. But with it now being built into the film, that removes that necessity, meaning a much higher screen-to-body ratio.

Combine that slim bezel with a notch that's much smaller than previous Honor phones, and you have a phone with a really immersive display front and centre, taking you right to your content without anything getting in the way.

Turn the phone around, and you'll fine eye-catching design on the rear too. Like many other recent Honor phones, it's covered in a glass, and finished in a way that's unique to the Honor 8X.

Unlike some recent phones, rather than give it a finish that makes it look like it's changing colours at different angles, Honor went with a minimal design. Most of the back is finished in the usual glossy, layered glass that shifts appearance based on the angle you're looking at it from or how light reflects off it. But there's also a 1-inch strip on the left with a more frosty finish, giving it this two-tone, sleek appearance.

Add that to the sturdy anodised metal frame and you have a phone that looks and feels like a high end flagship. In fact, you'd find many of these design features used in the big-name flagships on the market.

Combine all of these design elements together - the sturdy frame, edge-to-edge screen and sleek glass rear design - and you have a truly gorgeous and well-made device.