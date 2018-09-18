Honor unveiled its next smartphone in a teaser at IFA in Berlin a couple of weeks ago. The Honor Magic 2 will have an "almost 100 per cent screen to body ratio", it was said at the time, plus a slide-up front-facing camera and will be the brand's first to run on the Kirin 980 processor.

However, Honor did not reveal when the new flagship phone might arrive.

Now we think we know. An invite to a launch event in China has surfaced with the date listed for the official unveiling: 26 October.

We're not entirely sure where the invite was obtained, but it has now been posted on several sites - including MySmartPrice. It looks official enough but we're waiting for official notification.

If genuine, the invite shows a previously rumoured but as yet unconfirmed extra feature. The Honor Magic 2 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

This makes sense considering the front of the handset will have very little bezel to play with.

You can also see the aforementioned, previously confirmed sliding front-facing camera unit. You slide the back of the phone upwards and it appears.

Knowing Honor as we do, it is likely the 26 October event will be strictly for the Chinese launch of the Honor Magic 2. The company will then follow up with a global launch in the following months.

It might not even make its way to the UK, etc, until 2019.