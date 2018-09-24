Which Honor phone is best for me?

For this back-to-school season, Honor has two flagship devices for you to choose from, both offering great experiences for the money, so the only decision for you to make is which one of the two is your perfect back-to-school mid-ranger?

Starting off with the similarities between them, and there are a couple of important things to note. Firstly, both run the same version of EMUI based on Android Oreo. Secondly, the both have the Kirin 970 processor which - until the Kirin 980 is released later this year - is the most powerful processor available from the company. Thirdly - and lastly - both have equipped with the awesome GPU Turbo hardware/software update which boosts processor performance and reduces battery consumption during gaming.

That means that when it comes to performance and the speedy-ness of the phones, you're going to get as good an experience as you could hope for from a mid-range device.

Outside of performance and software, both are very different, but both offer a great experience in their own way.

On the one hand you have the Honor 10 with it's beautiful all-glass front and back design. Pick the Phantom Blue model and you'll get a glass panel that changes colour with an iridescent look on the back when you shine light on it from different angles.

As for the Honor Play, that's designed to be more practical and durable with its solid, textured metal finish on the back making it a phone you're not likely to lose grip of. While it doesn't have the shiny glass finish of the Honor 10, the two Player Editions with the red and black finishes are still eye-catching, particularly the black model with red highlights.

Now the Honor Play is designed for gamers, and so it gets features like the smart shock gaming feedback that vibrates like a console game controller during appropriate moments during games, and also offers a surround sound effect.

Honor 10 has more of a focus on photography with its dual camera setup. It boasts a 16-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor and 24-megapixel monochrome sensor, meaning - thanks to some advanced AI trickery - you get great low light shots as well as fantastic black and white results.

Honor Play does have dual camera, and it is capable of producing great images again, thanks to AI, but its secondary camera is purely a low resolution depth sensor, and so you don't get those true black and white shots like you do with the Honor 10.

Lastly, there's the battery and screens. The Honor Play, being a gaming phone, has the largest of the screens at 6.3-inches and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent. Similarly, it also has the larger battery at 3,750mah, which is enough to get you through the busiest of days.

Still, at 5.8-inches the Honor 10 display isn't tiny and its 3,400mAh will still last you a day quite comfortably. In the end it comes down to whether you want all-out performance and practicality, or if you want elegance and great photography.

Oh, and there's the price. The Honor 10 will set you back £359, and the Honor Play is considerably less at £279.