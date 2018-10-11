Honor has been making better and better phones, but with a number to choose from, which is the best model for you?

We take a closer look at the 2018 models that you'll want.

The most affordable of the three, the Honor 8X (check out our full Honor 8X review) comes with a huge 6.5-inch display, runs Android Oreo with Honor's EMUI overlay. It's not as powerful as either the Honor Play or the Honor 10, but still offers plenty given the £229 price point in the UK.

The most impressive element for many will be the iPhone-like edge to edge display with only a small "notch" interrupting the screen at the top of the handset giving the phone the feeling that it costs a lot more than it actually does.

In terms of cameras, there are two rear (20- and 2-megapixel) and one 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Honor 8X costs €249 in Europe or £229 in the UK.

The Honor Play (check out our full Honor Play review) is first and foremost designed for gamers, and so it gets features like the smart shock gaming feedback that vibrates like a console game controller during appropriate moments during games, and also offers a surround sound effect to help immerse you in the action regardless of whether you are playing Fornite or Asphalt 9.

On the design front, the Honor Play has been designed to be more practical and durable than the all glass Honor 10 with its solid, textured metal finish on the back making it a phone you're not likely to lose grip of. While it doesn't have the shiny glass finish of the Honor 10, the two Player Editions with the red and black finishes are still eye-catching, particularly the black model with red highlights.

Honor Play has dual cameras, and it is capable of producing great images, thanks to AI, but its secondary camera is purely a low resolution depth sensor, and so you don't get those true black and white shots like you do with the Honor 10.

Lastly, there's the battery and screens. The Honor Play, being a gaming phone, has the largest of the screens at 6.3-inches and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent. Similarly, it also has the larger battery at 3,750mah, which is enough to get you through the busiest of days.

The Honor Play costs £279.

Honor 10 (check out our full Honor 10 review) is the more premium of the handsets launched by Honor this year and also has more of a focus on photography with its dual camera setup.

It boasts a 16-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor and 24-megapixel monochrome sensor, meaning - thanks to some advanced AI trickery - you get great low light shots as well as fantastic black and white results.

Powered by the Kirin 970 processor and running Honor's EMUI software based on Android Oreo the phone, like the Honor Play also comes with GPU Turbo hardware / software support that boosts processor performance and reduces battery consumption during gaming.

That means that when it comes to performance and the speedy-ness of the phones, you're going to get as good an experience as you could hope for from a mid-range device.

Other things to note is the beautiful all-glass front and back design. Pick the Phantom Blue model and you'll get a glass panel that changes colour with an iridescent look on the back when you shine light on it from different angles.

The Honor 10 costs £359