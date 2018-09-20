At £279, the Honor Play is something of a mid-range marvel, and with GPU Turbo hardware and software integration, it's a brilliant device for gaming fans.

Honor has teamed up with games publishers to bring games including PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9 to the Honor Play with enhancements designed to take advantage of the phone's GPU Turbo graphics, boosts the processor's performance by up to 60 per cent.

What that means in real daily use is that you can play some of the most graphically intense games, and experience the same smooth, stutter-free performance you'd expect from a much more expensive flagship smartphone.

With the Kirin 970, the processor was already a powerful, smooth operator, but with GPU Turbo, the chip is enhanced further ensuring you get the best possible experience while using less of your precious battery power, and keeping temperature to a minimum.

As well as flagship fast performance, there's some great audio and tactile feedback built in with some titles as well. Take PUBG Mobile, for example, where you get a feature called Smart Shock that vibrates the phone, a little like a games console controller. What's more, you also getting a 3D surround audio experience, immersing you in the action.

Add that to the big, colourful and sharp 6.3-inch screen and you have a fantastic immersive canvas to take you right into the action, and in the 3,750mAh battery you have one of the most long-lasting batteries in a mass market consumer smartphone. All that means you can really enjoy your games without having to worry about battery life.

It's not just about internal power and multimedia performance however. Part of what makes this phone great for gaming is in its design and built. The metal chassis is solid, and easy to hold, and because it's not glass it doesn't slip easily and so is brilliant for gripping on to.

What's more, Honor came up with a special screen protector that's designed in such a way to make swiping onscreen smooth and swift. That means you don't need to worry about your finger getting stuck on screen during an important level.

With all these features combined, and a price point comfortably under £300, this is the ideal mid-range phone for game lovers.