Honor debuts 8X and 8X Max mid-range phones with notches

Huawei's Honor brand has announced two new mid-range smartphones: the Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max.

The Honor 8X features a glass and metal body with a 6.5-inch FullView (1080x2340-resolution) display, 91-per cent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 form factor, and notch at the top. Inside, there is a HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a 3,750 mAh battery. In terms of cameras, there are two rear (20- and 2-megapixel) and one 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

It also runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with EMUI 8.2 overlaid. The new Honor 8X is up for order in China from 6 September, starting at ¥1399. It will ship to customers on 11 September and eventually come to global markets, including the US and UK, sometime in October. The same goes for the Honor 8X Max, which will be available in China in October with a starting price of ¥1499.

The Honor 8X Max appears to be a plus-sized version of the Honor 8X. They look very similar to each other, but the larger version has a 7.12-inch (1080 x 2244-resolution) display and more of a waterdrop-style notch like the Essential Phone sports. Internal specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (or Snapdragon 660), the same RAM and storage options, and a larger 5,000 mAh battery.

Lastly, for cameras, the 8X Max has a 16- and 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 8-megapixel front camera. No word yet on UK pricing.