Honor Magic 2 teased during Honor Play launch, first with Kirin 980

Honor pulled a nice surprise out of the bag during its IFA 2018 press conference for the Honor Play smartphone: the Honor Magic 2.

It didn't dwell on its next flagship device, nor revealed an actual release date, but did tease a few of its main features.

First up, it will have a front-facing AI system but no notch. Like the Oppo Find X, the Honor Magic 2 has a hidden front camera that is activated by sliding the rear upwards.

Honor calls the feature "Magic Slide".

This allows the Magic 2 to have an almost bezel-free, full view front display - nearly 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio, as Honor puts it.

One of the few other details revealed so far is that it will be the first of Honor's handsets to come with a Kirin 980 processor. It's Huawei's next-generation SoC and will be comparable to other flagship chipsets on the market - such as the Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 9820.

Only the Huawei Mate 20 is said to be coming with the 980 in it ahead of the Honor.

Honor has also stated that the Magic 2 will come with 40W Magic Charge for fast charging. It has multiple layers of safety, with the handset identifying the battery, cable and charger and only when all three are safe will it start charging.

We'll let you know when we have more information on the Honor Magic 2.