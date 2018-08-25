Honor's gaming phone is here: behold the Honor Play

Honor has announced the Honor Play, a new big screen device with gaming front and centre. Honor Play is a single handset for now, but Honor is clear that it forsses a range of devices with the Play branding.

We don't yet know the pricing for this phone - that will come at IFA 2018 - but it follows in the footsteps of the Honor 10, a handset it shares a lot of DNA with - not least the Kirin 970 chipset and the GPU Turbo mode (on by default) which reduces power consumption by up to 30 percent and boosts graphics performance by 60 percent.

The phone is a 6.3-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel handset with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It's a looker, but it also has size on its side - it's just a little bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S9+, and bigger than the Huawei P20 Pro.

While the Honor 10 has a glass back there's a matte metal body on the Play; it's designed to be grippy so it's less likely to slip in your hand. It's available in midnight black and navy blue in the UK, although there's a a black and red 'Player Edition available through a partnership with Audi Sport - it's available from HiHonor.com only.

There's a 4D haptic engine, increasing vibration across the device, while there are also 3D gaming sound effects. A special mode also brings you an uninterrupted experience so you can stop notifications and the like.

Battery life is going to be interesting when gaming - there's a 3,750mAh unit so it should last through the day, but how that will fare when playing remains to be seen.

Finally, there's a rear fingerprint scanner and a vertically aligned dual camera on the back; on the base of the phone there's a 3.5mm headphone socket.