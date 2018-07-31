Honor Play specs, release and features: Everything you need to know

Honor has confirmed that it is going to be launching a new device in Europe at IFA 2018.

Rumours are pointing to that phone being the Honor Play, a new big screen device following in the footsteps of the Honor 10.

The Honor Play has already launched in China, so here's what you can except from Honor's next big thing.

157.91 x 74.27 x 7.48mm, 176g

Metal body

18.5:9 notched display

We've got many of the specs of the Honor Play from the Chinese launch, and we can see that this is a slim phone. It's big, but it's also bezel busting thanks to using that 18.5:9 display aspect.

There's a notch to the top of the display and a small bit of Honor branding at the bottom of the display. Flip the phone over and you can see the body-coloured antenna bands have been neatly integrated.

It looks as though it's a metal unibody - making it different to the Honor 10's glass finish. We can't confirm the metals as those details aren't apparent to us from Honor's information. There are three colours listed in China (purple, black, blue) but these may well be different once it hits Europe.

There's a rear fingerprint scanner and a vertically aligned dual camera on the back; on the base of the phone there's a 3.5mm headphone socket.

It also looks like the Honor Play will have a 4D haptic engine, increasing vibration across the device. We've seen this on Sony's latest phones, designed to add another dimension gaming, increasing the vibration to match in-game events.

6.3-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 18.5:9 aspect

As we've just said, the Honor Play will have a 6.3-inch display, making it pretty big. It's a notched design with an 18.5:9 aspect, filling the front of the phone. There's no telling what type of display it is, but we suspect it's a standard LCD display.

It has a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, giving it 409ppi, which is pretty sharp, but in a tier below the leading Quad HD displays.

We've not seen this display so we can't yet confirm how adept it is. Certainly it has size on its side - it's just a little bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S9+, and bigger than the Huawei P20 Pro.

Kirin 970 with GPU Turbo, 4GB RAM

64GB storage + microSD

3750mAh battery with fast charging

The hardware within the Honor Play might sound familiar: it packs in the Kirin 970 octo-core system on chip, with the Mali GPUI offering the GPU Turbo feature. This is the same basic hardware set as the Hauwei P20 and Honor 10 - and we'd expect it to fly.

There are two versions of the Honor Play offered in China - 4GB + 64GB or 6GB + 64GB. At the moment we don't know which version we'll get in the UK and Europe, or if we'll get both. However, microSD is supported, allowing easy storage expansion.

On the battery front the 3750mAh battery sounds generous, so this phone should last through the day well enough. It also supports fast charging.

There's no NFC support on the Chinese version, so this phone might not support contactless payments.

16MP f/2.2 + 2MP f/2.4 rear camera

16MP f/2.0 front camera, fixed focus

When it comes to the cameras, there's a dual camera arrangement on the rear, although this is positioned slightly lower than the Honor 10 in terms of specs, so it's a slightly more basic arrangement.

The dual camera setup means that you'll be able to do all those bokeh effects, but there are lower resolutions and smaller apertures here, so it's less likely to perform as well in low light as the Honor 10 flagship.

The front camera is a single fixed focus 16-megapixel unit.

This is an AI camera, however, so there's full support for a wide range of clever features as found on other Honor or Huawei phones in 2018. There's support for 4K video capture, but no stabilisation.

30 August launch

Price TBC

Nothing is confirmed here yet - while Honor has set an event for IFA, it hasn't revealed what it will be launching at the event. But we think it's the Honor Play based on pre-existing rumours.

As for the price, that's difficult to predict. This is a larger phone than the Honor 10, but we expect the positioning to be slightly below that flagship based on the design and the camera specification. If we were to guess (and that's all it is) we'd say that the price would be around £349.

The Honor Play is - according to the specs coming from the Chinese launch of this phone - a powerful big screen device in a slim metal body. Honor is pitching this as a gaming phone based on the graphics that accompany it on the Chinese website.

Certainly the 6.3-inch display gives you a lot of screen space for playing and there's lots of power from the Kirin 970. What it lacks compared to the Honor 10 is the premium camera experience and that luscious finish to the body.

So that's likely to be the thing that separates these devices - a slightly more premium design for the flagship. What we don't yet know is how it will be priced in the UK. A lot of power and a lot of display for a decent price would be a winner.

We're expecting the full details to be revealed at IFA 2018.