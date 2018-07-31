Honor promises a crazy fast, crazy smart phone launch at IFA 2018

Honor isn't resting on its laurels with the Honor 10: the company has issued invitations to a launch event to be hosted at IFA 2018, in Berlin.

The invitation doesn't reveal what phone the company will be announcing, but does say that it's going to be "crazy fast" and "crazy smart". Crazy fast likely suggests that it's going to feature Honor's GPU Turbo feature that recently rolled-out to boost the performance of some of its devices.

The crazy smart element is likely a reference to AI, something that's been deeply integrated into the Honor 10, in the camera for example.

So what phone will Honor be announcing in Germany?

There has been some recent activity, but IFA is a big launch platform for a phone, likely to attract a big international media crowd.

In China, Honor has recently announced a couple of devices. There's the Honor Play, which is pitched as a gaming device with a 6.3-inch notched display, powerful Kirin 970 guts and GPU Turbo. It also features a dual camera.

Then there's the Honor Note 10 which is larger still with a 6.9-inch AMOLED notched display and a massive 5000mAh battery, again stacked with power and that GPU Turbo feature included.

Now, the Note family of Honor devices has never been available in the UK or Europe before and we're not sure if Honor will be bringing that huge phone over - so if we had to pick one device, we'd back the Honor Play. That's something that's been previously suggested too.

Of course, none of this is currently confirmed - all we know is that Honor is going to make a splash at IFA 2018 in Berlin. Naturally, we'll be there to bring you all the details when they happen.