Honor Play coming to Europe with FHD+ 6.3-inch display, Kirin 970 and more

The Honor 10 is still going great guns, with the GPU Turbo and Automatic Image Stabilisation (AIS) updates coming in August to make the phone even better, but another handset is apparently on its way from the company soon.

Released in China already, the Honor Play is a 6.3-inch handset designed for gamers in mind. It comes with GPU Turbo tech already activated and its Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC) plus up to 6GB of RAM makes it great for running games like PUBG.

Now MySmartPrice claims that the phone will be released in Europe. It will be released in Russia "shortly" it says, based on word from one of its sources. It is also rumoured to be stretching out to other countries in Europe either at the same time or soon after.

As the Chinese model has already been announced we know plenty about it, including the spec: it has the aforementioned 6.3-inch 2340 x 1080 IPS LCD screen and Kirin 970 chipset. There is also 64GB of storage that can be expanded through microSD and a 3,750mAh battery.

There is a dual-camera on the rear, featuring two 16-megapixel sensors, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It comes with Android 8.1 pre-installed, with EMUI 8.2 on top.

We haven't heard about Russian or other European prices as yet, but the phone retails from 1,999 yuan in China (£226.50 at today's exchange rate).