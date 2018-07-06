Honor Note 10 is definitely coming, but this isn't it

Honor has confirmed that it will be releasing a new Honor Note 10 smartphone at some point, but images "leaked" online have turned out to be fake.

The company's president, Zhao Ming, posted a comment on Chinese website Weibo earlier this week, stating that, after the launch of the Honor 10 GT in the country on 24 July, Honor will turn its attention to the "Glory Note 10". Glory is the Chinese name for the brand.

His post also revealed that Honor has been working on the new handset for two years, with no Note 9 being released in 2017. Save for that, few other details are known at present.

Some thought we got a glimpse of the phone in leaked images that appeared on Weibo again, a day or so later. However, they have since been debunked as fake mock-ups. That also puts into doubt the specifications listed at the bottom of one of the shots.

The faked image states that the phone would come with a 6.9-inch 2K AMOLED display, Kirin 970 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage and the new GPU Turbo feature that is coming for other Honor handsets, including the Honor 10.

To be fair, none of those are unbelievable and one or two have been suggested previously. We're not sure about the mammoth 6,000mAh battery, though.