Super-charged Honor 10 GT with 8GB and GPU Turbo feature is real

Honor will release a super-charged version of the Honor 10 soon.

It's only planned for the Chinese market at present, but these things can change and the tech might eek through to the UK in other forms anyway.

The Honor 10 GT is essentially the same handset but with 8GB of RAM rather than the 6GB version available internationally. And considering the UK model only has 4GB of RAM in comparison, that's an even heftier jump up in spec.

The GT in its name stands for GPU Turbo, which is a new tech that makes more of the existing graphics hardware and claims to increase performance by up to 60 per cent, while decreasing battery power drain by up to 30 per cent.

That feature is also going to roll out to existing Honor 10 devices and improved gaming prowess is one of the benefits highlighted by the brand.

The new device will also get Super Night Scene, as used by the Huawei P20. That makes for better night-time photography even when no tripod is being used.

The Honor 10 GT has the exact same other spec list as the conventional 10. That means it will come with a Kirin 970 processor, USB-C port, 5.84-inch 19:9 Full HD+ (1080 x 2280 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and a dual camera on the rear.

It will be available in China from 24 July.

The standard Honor 10 is available from Three in the UK.